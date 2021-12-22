Stormzy Gets His Own Personalised Monopoly Deal

Stormzy is to get his own personality version of Monopoly Deal.

The UK rap icon is a massive fan of the fast-paced card game, even giving them a shout out in a high profile Guardian interview.

While he can get competitive - check out this epic rant for a hilarious insight - Stormzy enjoys the game for what it is: simple fun!

So, Monopoly Deal have moved to create a personalised variant of Monopoly Deal, with a few nods to his music.

Redesigned in a #Merky fashion, it switches 'Debt Collector' to 'Bailiff One' while 'Just say no' becomes 'Shut Up' - 'Forced deal' meanwhile, naturally transforms into 'Big For Your Boots'.

The game is available to buy now, and follows a special edition of the Monopoly board game gifted to Stormzy last winter; at the time he said - “Look at this greatness right here. A Stormzy Monopoly… it’s just brilliant”.

