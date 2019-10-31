Stormzy Drops Wiley Diss 'Disappointed'

Stormzy has dropped his Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'.

Wiley took aim at the Croydon rapper after his Ed Sheeran team up, throwing social media barbs.

Stormzy finally bit over New Year's, leading to a Twitter based sparring match.

Wiley fired off a send, spitting over a hard grime production.

Stormzy isn't taking it lying down, posting new song 'Disappointed' - or 'Dinosaur' as he labels it on Twitter.

Big Mike spits: "Wiley's a prick, he talks shit and then he sobers up and begs it..."

Later he warns: "Old man's got a death wish..."

Putting it simple and plain, Stormzy labels Wiley a "crackhead cunt" before ending the track with: "Yo Wiley man, I'm so disappointed..."

Check it out now.

