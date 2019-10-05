Stormzy Drops New Single 'Crown'

He's set to headline Glastonbury next week...
Stormzy has shared his new single 'Crown'.
The BRIT Award winner is busy building his second album, and will headline Glastonbury next weekend.
It's a historic moment for the rapper, who recently stormed back with number one hit 'Vossi Bop'.
New single 'Crown' is a bit more intimate and pared back, with Stormzy sharing a full performance video.
Backed only by piano Stormzy performs in a beautiful church, and it's the perfect primer for his Glastonbury set.
Tune in now.
