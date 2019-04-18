Stormzy Announces New Album 'Heavy Is The Head'

Stormzy is set to release new album 'Heavy Is The Head' on December 13th.

The UK rapper has enjoyed an incredible 2019, playing a historic Glastonbury set and making the cover of TIME.

New album 'Heavy Is The Head' has been extensively trailed, with Stormzy already releasing three songs.

Formally announced, the record lands on December 13th - the day after the General Election - and is available to pre-order HERE.

Hand picked guests on the record include Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, H.E.R., Tiana Major9 and YEBBA; production comes from the likes of Fred Gibson, T-Minus, and frequent collaborator Fraser T Smith.

Tracklisting:

1. Big Michael

2. Audacity (feat. Headie One)

3. Crown

4. Rainfall (feat. Tiana Major9)

5. Rachael’s Little Brother

6. Handsome

7. Do Better

8. Don’t Forget to Breathe (feat. YEBBA) (Interlude)

9. One Second (feat. H.E.R.)

10. Pop Boy (feat. Aitch)

11. Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

12. Wiley Flow

13. Bronze

14. Superheroes

15. Lessons

16. Vossi Bop

