Stormzy And Wiley Are Beefing Again

It's all kicking off...
Robin Murray
News
15 · 02 · 2020

Stormzy and Wiley have fallen out again.

The pair were at loggerheads in January, culminating in a series of sends and war dubs.

An uneasy peace seemed to fall over the relationship, with both MCs focussing on their own art.

Wiley can't keep away from Twitter, however, and has stirred the hornet's nest once more.

Stormzy decided to respond:

Wiley then let loose a string of insults, with Stormzy responding in kind:

Then Wiley seemed to dive into Stormzy's DMs:

Looks like this one will run and run.

Stormzy
Wiley
