Stormzy And Wiley Are Beefing Again

Stormzy and Wiley have fallen out again.

The pair were at loggerheads in January, culminating in a series of sends and war dubs.

An uneasy peace seemed to fall over the relationship, with both MCs focussing on their own art.

Wiley can't keep away from Twitter, however, and has stirred the hornet's nest once more.

Stormzy decided to respond:

This old crackhead tweets me every single day you are obsessed with me, what an embarrassment https://t.co/tQKhJE56hf pic.twitter.com/TwgQi4UNbh — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Wiley then let loose a string of insults, with Stormzy responding in kind:

Bro you’re 41 you know, 41 with no mrs, no friends, you spend your whole day tweeting, rubbing your legacy out, got kids all over the UK laughing at you coz you tried it and got bodied. Embarrasing — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Then Wiley seemed to dive into Stormzy's DMs:

“Wiley’s a prick coz he love talk shit then he sobers up and the begs it” is this you lot’s Godfather?!? you fucking pathetic loser lmao @WileyUK about you hate yourself for this, is this your king?!? #iHateMyself #Loser #IamSorry #IwishThisDidntHappen #ThisManIs41 pic.twitter.com/16z5REjwx9 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Looks like this one will run and run.

