Stormzy, Adele Star In New Grenfell Campaign Film

Stormzy and Adele star in a new video released as part of the Grenfell United campaign.

The campaign was formed by survivors and relatives of the Grenfell fire, an inferno that took the lives of 72 people in central London.

The latest government figures show that 441 buildings still have dangerous Grenfell-style cladding on them, and there have been no major to reforms to social housing arrangements since the fire.

Grenfell United are seeking change, and have filmed a powerful new short film to illustrate both the impact the fire has had on people's lives, and just what can be done to stop this happening again.

Stormzy and Adele both appear in the clip, which opens with Stormzy's words: "This is not a charity film, it is a clarity film..."

Karim Mussilhy, vice-chair of Grenfell United said:

“We are approaching the second Christmas since our loved ones died at Grenfell but we’ve seen little change on the ground and people around the country are still living in buildings with dangerous cladding. Too often, people in social housing are treated with indifference by people who have a duty to care for them.”

“Dangerous cladding needs to be taken off buildings and we need a new regulator for social housing to reform the system so people are listened to and treated with respect.”

“We lost our loved ones but it’s not too late for others. We can’t sit back while there is a risk another tragedy like Grenfell could happen again - that’s why we’re fighting for national change.”

For more information on Grenfell United click HERE.

