STORME's New Single 'Back To Her' Was Prompted By The Climate Crisis

STORME are surging into unexpected territory.

The alt-pop risers had a stellar summer, playing their first London headline show and playing key festivals such as Latitude and by:Larm.

The project's music event featured on the soundtrack to acclaimed ITV series The Bay, but the creativity isn't set to stop any time soon.

New single 'Back To Her' is a deceptively simple pop offering, all glimmering effects and breathy vocals, surging towards that ultra-catchy chorus.

Beneath the shimmering surface, though, STORME are tackling the climate crisis, and asking how we can do more.

"'Back To Her' was written in a quiet, secluded place out in the Swedish wilderness," explains lead singer, Amanda Liedberg. "It was inspired by how beautiful Mother Earth can really be, but also how critical our time is today as Earth is slowly dying..."

Tune in now.

