Storm Eunice: London's O2 Arena Roof Shredded

London's O2 Arena seems to be enduring damage due to Storm Eunice.

Built at the Millennium Dome, the O2 Arena has become one of the city's most in-demand venues hosting large-scale events such as this month's BRIT Awards.

Storm Eunice is causing havoc across London and the South East, and it seems that high winds are causing damage at the O2 Arena.

Local residents have posted clips, which show the roof of the building being shredded by winds.

More and more of the Dome is being shredded pic.twitter.com/EUgyH2ryvK — Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022

No word yet on the extent of the damage, which could be just superficial. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned against travel, so double-check all gig plans first, folks!

- - -