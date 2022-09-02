STONE Return With Swaggering New Single 'Stupid'

Liverpool risers STONE return with new single 'Stupid'.

The song's caveman stomp and tribal self-confidence is immediately infectious, bowling you over with its stark simplicity.

Another key moment for the band, the sloping bassline intersects with pounding drums, and those preening vocals.

Out now, 'Stupid' comes alongside news of a full UK tour, with STONE commenting...

"'Stupid' was captured during a period of time when we felt torn between being a child and an adult. The lyrics go deep into the youthful angst of growing up. We've backed this with a wall of sound and a guitar riff that almost sounds like an alarm siren letting you know how real everything is getting."

"The lyrics are sarcastic at times and we wanted the melody of the guitar and bass to have a groove to pace the song out. We wanted the song to feel uneasy and exciting at the same time."

Tune in now.

Catch STONE at the following shows:

May

20 Manchester Gorilla

21 Glasgow King Tuts

22 Sheffield Leadmill 2

24 Newcastle The Cluny 2

25 Birmingham O2 Institute 3

26 Bristol Exchange

Photo Credit: Charlie Harris

