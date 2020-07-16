Stone Foundation Link With Paul Weller For 'Deeper Love'

Stone Foundation are a force to be reckoned with.

An eight-piece soul ensemble, the group move from Motown to modern soul, from Philly to rare groove, bringing these sounds together to create something truly their own.

A phenomenal live outfit, Stone Foundation recently hit the studio with a singular aim - to harness the power of love.

The results speak for themselves. Crisp, soulful hymns, the band were joined by the cream of the new generation, including Duran Jones and London's own Laville.

Neil Jones says: “This time around we wanted to sing songs about love, that beautiful emotion we see in every town or city we play in. Not the trite, ‘boy falls for girl’ kind, this was the building bridges and breaking down borders kind and right now it seemed to us like we needed more of that L O V E than ever.”

New album 'Is Love Enough?' lands on September 11th, and it showcases the full force of Stone Foundation's soulful groove.

'Deeper Love' is taken from the album, and it features iconic songwriter (and currently No. 1 on the UK album charts) Paul Welle r.

Adding his instantly recognisable delivery to the band's pared back rhythm, it's a hugely effective combination, a distinctly British take on the soul template.

The ideal primer for Stone Foundation's new album, you can check it out below.

'Is Love Enough?' will be released on September 11th.

