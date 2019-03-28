Stockholm's Flikka Bites Hard On 'Radar'

Stockholm's Flikka isn't to be under-estimated.

Snapped up by Blue Flowers, the label released her tantalising debut single 'Someone To Lose' a few weeks back, an electrifying opening gambit.

New single 'Radar' builds on this, with Flikka working alongside producer Leon Michels at two sites across New York state with Nick and Homer from Sharon Jones’ band, the Dap-Kings.

The chugging bass line roots the song, while her piercing vocal wants to expel negative aspects of her life, throwing away unwanted elements.

Flikka comments: “‘Radar’ is really about reality escape, destructivity and how to find your inner compass - your radar when shit is bad.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Hiscox

