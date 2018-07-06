Still Corners Return With Beautiful Monochrome Clip 'The Photograph'

Still Corners have always had a deeply atmospheric feel to their music.

From album to album the group have always changed, forever resting on the creativity of Tessa Murray and Greg Hughes.

New album 'Slow Air' will be released on August 17th, a record largely written in the hills of rural Texas.

Vocalist Tessa Murray says of the album, "we wanted to hear beautiful guitar and drums and an otherworldliness, something almost indefinable along with a classic song writing vibe. We're always trying to get the sound we hear inside of ourselves, so we moved fast to avoid our brains getting in the way too much. The name 'Slow Air' evokes the feel of the album to me, steady, eerie and beautiful."

Lead song 'The Photograph' is all blurred electronics and morse code guitars, the languid arrangement pivoting around that urgent, beautifully composed vocal.

The visuals have a monochrome tint, featuring a lone figure walking down a deserted highway, the landscape given a stark yet surreal overhaul.

Tune in now.

Catch Still Corners at the following shows:

November

29 London Pickle Factory

30 Bristol The Louisiana

December

2 Glasgow Broadcast

3 Manchester YES

4 Oxford O2 Academy 2

For tickets to the latest Still Corners shows click HERE.

