Stevie Nicks Tells Lorde How To Stay In Touch With Her Dreams

Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks has shared some advice for Lorde.

The New Zealand pop auteur is a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac, and took her family to see the band on their last tour.

Sadly, Lorde and Stevie Nicks didn't get to meet, but the two seem to be joined by some deep connection.

Chatting to Tavi Gevinson (Gossip Girl) for The New Yorker , Stevie Nicks imparted some wisdom for the younger artist.

"You know, the last show that Fleetwood Mac did in New Zealand, I found out that she had come with her parents, and she didn’t tell me she was even coming, so I didn’t get to meet her," Nicks recalled. "I have a moon for her, and it’s in a box with a little note, and I’ve never been able to get it to her."

Discussing Lorde's work, Stevie Nicks commented: "I don’t think Lorde is going to have any problem at all keeping in touch with what she does. I think she’s just as odd as you or me. She’s a strange girl, and so are we. And she’s a really great writer and she’s really good at doing her own recorded stuff. I don’t think that any real serious songwriter is ever going to have a problem staying connected to the dream world that allows us to write songs."

"We want to have our serious side and all that, but you can’t take yourself too seriously," the legendary vocalist added. "When you keep music in your life, I think it just changes you and pulls you out of a deep hole. Whenever I’m depressed, I just put music on. The second I walk into my dressing room, I plug my iPod into my old-fashioned stereo and I just crank the music. That’s just feeding my soul so that I can get ready to walk onstage in three hours."

"When I’m pulling up my black tights and putting on my corset, I’m listening to, like, 'Starboy'. I have crazy musical taste. I have my tapes that go back to the early two-thousands—Nelly was my favorite. Because I play my music so loud, everybody at the shows—you know, all the security people and the people that work at the venues—they’re, like, 'Who is she?' So, anyway. Back to Lorde. She just has to keep doing what she’s doing."

