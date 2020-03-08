Steven Wilson Shares New Song 'ANYONE BUT ME'

Steven Wilson has shared his new song 'ANYONE BUT ME'.

The songwriter's new album 'The Future Bites' was released earlier this year, finding the progressive composer leaning into his synth influences.

Reminiscent at times of those luxurious Trevor Horn 12 inch mixes, 'The Future Bites' dealt with our evolving relationship with technology.

The album w as actually delayed , and in that time changed form - originally meant to close the project, 'ANYONE BUT ME' was dropped from the tracklist.

Well, it's now online. Steven explains...

"This song was a casualty of COVID-19. It was originally the closing song on 'The Future Bites', the album was even mastered and cut with it in place, but the delay in releasing the album gave me the chance to re-evaluate and I decided to replace it with the more laid back and atmospheric 'Count Of Unease'. I still love this song though. Lyrically it’s about how it’s now possible to present to the world a version of yourself via social media that may have no bearing on reality - photos of yourself in places you’ve never been, hanging out with friends you’ve never met. It’s becoming more important to create the illusion of a desirable life on social media than it is to actually live it."

Check it out now.

Steven Wilson is currently finishing his first book, which will be published later this year.

Related: "I Find Myself In A Very Unique Position!" Steven Wilson Interviewed

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.