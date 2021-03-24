Steven Van Zandt Has Penned His Memoirs

Steven Van Zandt will publish his memoir Unrequited Infatuations later this year.

The book is out on September 28th, and finds the E Street Band guitarist looking back on a memorable life.

A key figure in the life of Bruce Springsteen, his own story contains numerous twists and turns, including religion, politics, and rock 'n' roll.

Whether it's his 20 year role as a garage punk broadcaster or his screen-stealing turns in the Sopranos, Van Zandt has a lot to talk about.

In a press note, publishers White Rabbit comment: "It's the best book of its kind because it's the only book of its kind."

Unrequited Infatuations will be released on September 28th.

