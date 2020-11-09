Steve Lacy Teases New Demo Compilation

Steve Lacy will release a collection of demos and SoundCloud uploads next month.

The compilation is titled 'The Lo-Fis' and lands next month, following its announce over the weekend.

Featuring rarities, early sketches, and unheard cuts, the material dates back to "when I was in high school", he comments.

Steve Lacy released debut solo album 'Apollo XXI' last year, and appeared on Thundercat's single 'Black Qualls' in January.

Here's the announce.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.