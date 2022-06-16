Steve Lacy Breaks His Silence With 'Mercury'

It's a super-smooth outing from the R&B wonder...
Robin Murray
News
16 · 06 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 16 · 06 · 2022
0

Steve Lacy returns with new single 'Mercury'.

Out now, it finds the soulful cosmic voyager breaking his silence in fine style, presenting his first new song since 2019.

It's well worth the wait, too, a slice of ultra-smooth Bossa-leaning R&B that somehow fits in a dozen different genre boxes at once.

Perpetually creative, Steve Lacy's thirst for the new finds him lifting ideas from Brazilian music and early 70s funk, while still sounding rooted in a 2k22 vantage point.

Fresh from a stand-out Coachella performance, 'Mercury' leads into Steve Lacy's incoming album - 'Gemini Rights' will land this summer.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alan Lear

- - -

Steve Lacy
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next