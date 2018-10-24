Steve Gunn's 'New Moon' Is A Sombre, Atmospheric Return

American guitarist Steve Gunn is set to release new album 'The Unseen Inbetween' on January 18th.

The record arrives in the opening weeks of 2019 via Matador, and will be accompanied by a full European tour.

New album 'The Unseen Inbetween' owes its origins to personal loss, with Steve Gunn's father and namesake passing away in 2016.

Pouring himself into music, into songwriting, the songs on the record were produced by frequent collaborator James Elkington and engineered by Daniel Schlett.

Bob Dylan's musical director Tony Garnier plays bass, and his elliptical, perpetually evolving runs underpin new song 'New Moon'.

A sombre, twilight return in an 'Astral Weeks' mood, the meditative vocal is bound to typically thoughtful guitar work.

Softly enchanting, you can check it out below.

Catch Steve Gunn at the following shows:

April

5 London Oslo

6 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

7 Leeds The Brudenell Social Club

8 Manchester Deaf Institute

Photo Credit: Clay Benskin

