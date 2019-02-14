Steve Gunn Shares New Songs 'Be Still Moon' And 'Shrunken Heads'

American guitarist Steve Gunn has shared new songs 'Be Still Moon' and 'Shrunken Heads'.

The songwriter returned with new album 'The Unseen In Between' at the tail end of last year, following this with some special UK shows.

The highly productive album sessions were whittled down into the concise final document, meaning that some fine material lay on the cutting room floor.

As a result, Steve Gunn has decided to share two new songs, the folk-hewn, almost Celtic in tone 'Be Still Moon', and the country-tinged kaleidoscope 'Shrunken Heads'.

Check 'em out now.

Catch Steve Gunn at the following shows:

August

26 Brighton Patterns

27 Nottingham Bodega

28 Glasgow Stereo

29 Bristol Exchange

30 Dorset End of the Road

September

16 Dublin Lost Lane solo show

17 London Omeara solo show

Photo Credit: Annabel, Mehran

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.