Steve Gunn Shares Beautiful Live Film

Steve Gunn has shared a beautiful new live film.
The guitarist released his new album 'Other You' earlier this year, adding a touch of care-free West Coast colour to his folk-hewn songwriting.
A wonderful return, the pandemic largely prevented Steve Gunn from touring - although with the year ending, he's attempting to remedy that.
UK shows are pencilled in for February, with Steve Gunn sharing a new short film ahead of this.
Shot at Jackie Kannon’s Rat Fink Room in NYC - the first club in the world purely dedicated to stand-up comedy - Steve Gunn re-works 'Fulton' and 'On The Way' in a potent solo style.
His languid finger-picking seems to conjure vast arrangements, while the neat (and slightly retro) visual effects ably compliment this.
Tune in now.
- - -