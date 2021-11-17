Steve Gunn Shares Beautiful Live Film

Steve Gunn has shared a beautiful new live film.

The guitarist released his new album 'Other You' earlier this year, adding a touch of care-free West Coast colour to his folk-hewn songwriting.

A wonderful return, the pandemic largely prevented Steve Gunn from touring - although with the year ending, he's attempting to remedy that.

UK shows are pencilled in for February, with Steve Gunn sharing a new short film ahead of this.

Shot at Jackie Kannon’s Rat Fink Room in NYC - the first club in the world purely dedicated to stand-up comedy - Steve Gunn re-works 'Fulton' and 'On The Way' in a potent solo style.

His languid finger-picking seems to conjure vast arrangements, while the neat (and slightly retro) visual effects ably compliment this.

Tune in now.

