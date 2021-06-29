Steve Gunn Announces New Album 'Other You'

Steve Gunn will release new album 'Other You' on August 27th.

The songwriter's sixth studio album to date, the record was laid down during two visits to Los Angeles in late 2020 and early 2021.

Rob Schnapf was at the helm, and the West Coast relocation is said to have trickled down into the relaxing warmth of the sound.

That's certainly true of new songs 'Other You' and 'Reflection' - online now, the spartan, pensive songwriting is offset by a late summer feel, and some of Steve Gunn's strongest vocals to date.

Of the title track, he comments:

“I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and 'sing' the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing..."

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Nicole Smith

- - -