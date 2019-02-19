Stereolab Confirm Huge Re-Issue Campaign, Tour Dates

Stereolab have launched a huge new re-issue campaign.

The singular art-rock group forged their own path, matching indie pop, Krautrock, music concrete, and left field electronics to dizzying effect.

Now Warp Records and Duophonic UHF Disks will unite to re-issue their entire catalogue, opening on May 3rd with 1993's 'Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements' and 1994's 'Mars Audiac Quintet'.

Each album has been re-mastered from the original 1/2" tapes by Bo Kondren at Calyx Mastering, with the process being overseen by Tim Gane.

Bonus material will include alternate takes, four track demos and unreleased mixes, while the initial vinyl editions will be pressed onto triple clear vinyl with an inserted poster containing sleeve notes by Tim.

These vinyl editions will also include a lottery style scratch card - best act quick, all winners will receive a limited edition 12" EP.

With a number of live shows being arranged, Stereolab have shared an early version of 'French Disco' - tune in now.

Catch Stereolab at the following shows:

June

11 Brighton Concorde 2

12 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

15 Bristol SWX

16 Birmingham O2 Institute 1

18 Sheffield Leadmill

19 Manchester Albert Hall

20 Newcastle Boiler Shop

21 Leeds Uni Stylus

22 Glasgow SWG3 Galvinisers

24 Belfast Empire

25 Dublin Vicar Street

Photo Credit: Steve Double

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.