Stereolab Confirm Huge Re-Issue Campaign, Tour Dates

Stereolab have launched a huge new re-issue campaign.
The singular art-rock group forged their own path, matching indie pop, Krautrock, music concrete, and left field electronics to dizzying effect.
Now Warp Records and Duophonic UHF Disks will unite to re-issue their entire catalogue, opening on May 3rd with 1993's 'Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements' and 1994's 'Mars Audiac Quintet'.
Each album has been re-mastered from the original 1/2" tapes by Bo Kondren at Calyx Mastering, with the process being overseen by Tim Gane.
Bonus material will include alternate takes, four track demos and unreleased mixes, while the initial vinyl editions will be pressed onto triple clear vinyl with an inserted poster containing sleeve notes by Tim.
These vinyl editions will also include a lottery style scratch card - best act quick, all winners will receive a limited edition 12" EP.
With a number of live shows being arranged, Stereolab have shared an early version of 'French Disco' - tune in now.
Catch Stereolab at the following shows:
June
11 Brighton Concorde 2
12 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
15 Bristol SWX
16 Birmingham O2 Institute 1
18 Sheffield Leadmill
19 Manchester Albert Hall
20 Newcastle Boiler Shop
21 Leeds Uni Stylus
22 Glasgow SWG3 Galvinisers
24 Belfast Empire
25 Dublin Vicar Street
Photo Credit: Steve Double
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.