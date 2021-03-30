Steps Confirm New Album 'What The Future Holds Pt. 2'

Pop icons Steps are set to release new album 'What The Future Holds Pt. 2' later this year.

The group returned in 2020 with their exuberant Pt. 1, before starting 2021 with a Michelle Visage team up .

Planning a full arena tour later this year, Steps have now laid out plans for 'What The Future Holds Pt. 2'.

Out later this year, Part Two will be available digitally, on cassette, CD (both standard and deluxe versions), and a vinyl pressing.

The new album contains 15 tracks, and will include 10 brand new songs, special acoustic versions, and an overhauled single mix of 'Heartbreak In This City'.

Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee said: “We couldn’t have been more thrilled about the reaction to our What The Future Holds album last November, and the ongoing love from fans for all our single and video releases since”.

Pop co-conspirator Faye Tozer added: “While lockdown has been really tough, we were fortunate enough to use the time to record a load of brand-new songs for you all! What originally started as a deluxe version of the album has now become a full new record”.

