Stephen Malkmus Shares 'Rushing The Acid Frat' Video

Have you heard? It's about Stephen Malkmus.

Y'see... he's gone electronic. No, not quite like Dylan '66 but kinda close - where once there were austere riffs and curious observations, now there's digital pop and off piste production.

New album 'Groove Denied' is out on March 15th, a startling, fresh-sounding move from the Pavement hero.

Taken from the LP, new cut ‘Rushing The Acid Frat’ was partly prompted by memories of a particularly rubbish college fraternity.

Channeling a kind of “Grateful Dead druggy tie-dye” vibe, the full clip is imagined as the “Star Wars bar scene in such a frat … it’s kinda 12-bar but gigged with psych lyrics.”

The curious animated visuals pick up on this, refracting that trademark Stephen Malkmus wit in a peculiar new direction.

Photo Credit: Robbie Augspurger

