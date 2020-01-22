Stephen Malkmus Announces New Album 'Traditional Techniques'

Stephen Malkmus has announced plans for new album 'Traditional Techniques'.

2020 promises to be a big year for the American songwriter, who will lead Pavement back out onstage at Primavera.

Now operating without long-time solo partners The Jicks, this new solo freedom has led to some curious experiments.

Take new LP 'Traditional Techniques'. Out on March 6th, the press note bills it as "new phase folk music for new phase folks" while the list of collaborators featuring some fresh voices.

The 10 song set lands shortly, with Stephen Malkmus sharing the surreal, simple, and curiously affecting new song 'Xian Man'.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. ACC Kirtan

2. Xian Man

3. The Greatest Own in Legal History

4. Cash Up

5. Shadowbanned

6. What Kind of Person

7. Flowin’ Robes

8. Brainwashed

9. Signal Western

10. Amberjack

Photo Credit: Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.