Stephen Fretwell Shares New Song 'The Long Water'

Stephen Fretwell has shared his new song 'The Long Water'.

The songwriter's new album 'Busy Guy' is out on July 16th, following sessions with Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey.

New single 'The Long Water' is out now, a typically beautiful offering in which Stephen Fretwell's melodic penchant is wrapped around a dulcet lyric.

The full video is online now, with directors Fernanda Munoz-Newsome and Leah Walker offering a different take on Stephen's work.

The two comment: "'The Long Water' video is about experiencing a body and its presence in all its subtleties, awkwardness and unconventional beauty. Zooming in on intimate detail, the video dissects and rebuilds a male body with the female gaze."

Finally, Stephen Fretwell has just been added to the bill for July's Latitude festival.

Check out 'The Long Water' below.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

