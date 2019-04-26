Stefflon Don x Lil Baby Link On Explosive New Single 'Phone Down'

Times are good for Stefflon Don.

Recently packing out London's eventim Apollo, she stormed Capital's Summertime Ball before breezing through Strawberries & Creem Festival.

Time for a new single, then. Linking with Atlanta trailblazer Lil Baby the two cause a ruckus on 'Phone Down', and it's a new summer melter from the Birmingham born, Jamaica raised artist.

Steff comments: "I am so excited about the release of Phone Down. This track means a lot to me, it was the song that got me my record deal and to have Baby on it is amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"

Check out the video now.

