Stefflon Don Pulls Down The Barriers With 'Can't Let You Go'

Stefflon Don switches it up on new single 'Can't Let You Go'.

The UK artist returned with the dancehall heat of 'Move' a few weeks ago, a club-focussed track from one of the best around.

'Can't Let You Go' pulls down the barriers, a tender vocal performance that showcases Steff as a singer.

Her latest single, it's prompted by the feeling of not being able to get someone off you mind, continually pulled back to the good times you've had together.

Stefflon Don goes natural on the track - it's an unadorned vocal, one that pulls on her Yoruba heritage.

She says...

“For this track, I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba. The overall vibe of the track is underpinned by a sultry afrobeats sound. I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world”.

Tune in now.

