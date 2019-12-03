Steel Banglez x WaterAid 'The Water Effect' Playlist Launches

Steel Banglez has put together a very special playlist titled 'The Water Effect' in support of WaterAid's appeal to bring clean water to hospitals and health centres around the world.

Globally, 1 in 3 health centres do not have clean water and WaterAid are aiming to raise £1.5 million to help bring the basic human right of clean water to the doctors and patients who work and live in some of the worlds most marginalised communities.

Steel Banglez is supporting the campaign and raising awareness of WaterAid's work with a special playlist featuring music from a range of countries that WaterAid works in. This exclusively curated plalist features bangers from the likes of AJ Tracey, Mist, Mr Eazi, Yungen and more.

To find out more and to support the appeal yourself visit https://watera.id/2Hjj8Ho