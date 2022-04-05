Stealing Sheep's New Album 'Wow Machine' Is A Salute To Female Electronic Pioneers

Stealing Sheep will release new album 'Wow Machine' on June 24th.

The group have been specially commissioned to construct the work, which is a salute to female electronic music pioneers.

Exploring gender and technique, sonically the record dips into the seminal work completed by Delia Derbyshire during her time at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop.

Yet it doesn't stop there. 'Wow Machine' also cites Laurie Anderson, Daphne Oram and Suzanne Ciani as influences, alongside recent figures such as SOPHIE and Planningtorock.

Out on June 24th, Stealing Sheep comment: "We’ve been inspired by the 'Sisters With Transistors', a group of radical women, who used technology to push the boundaries of music. Without the representation of these musicians, we would have struggled to picture ourselves in these roles."

"The music was written in our home studios and came to life as a live installation at the Great Exhibition of the North with a mechanical light-up stage and robotic dance performers. This had a big impact on how we wrote the music as we created a listening experience that is intended to transport an audience and take them on a journey".

As a first, the record will be released through Both Sides Records, a new label set up as part of the Brighter Sounds Gender Equality program.

Thumping new single 'Never Gonna Live Up' is online now - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

