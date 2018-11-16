Stealing Sheep Announce New Album 'Big Wows'

Stealing Sheep are set to release new album 'Big Wows' on April 19th.

The three-piece formed following a spell at LIPA, as their fastidious, artistic approach was evident on debut album 'Into The Diamond Sun'.

Second album 'Not Real' landed in 2015, with the band then taking a quick step back.

New LP 'Big Wows' lands on April 19th, a bold return dominated by dystopian themes and hyper-real techniques.

New song 'Jokin' Me' is online now, and it finds the band "exploring... a digital dimension" via their fluctuating identities.

Stealing Sheep explain: “Both the song and the video speak a lot about today’s modern culture and how things seem throwaway: love, communication, revealing the disappointments and let downs but also the ephemeral of the delete, trash, emoji digital world. The way you can put up a front on social media, cultivate an imagined life, your best life.”

“We teamed up with 8bit video artist Pastel Castle (Emily Garner) from Leeds, who created Stealing Sheep avatars, we became pixelated superheroes in an over saturated and glitchy platform. It sets the scene for a full series of karaoke videos to be released alongside the album exploring Stealing Sheep in a digital dimension, shifting identities amidst changing cultural moods and millennial paraphernalia. The ‘Do you think about me’ HTML malfunction noting the obsessive nature of social media. It's a crazy time and it's challenging navigating through it.”

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Stealing Sheep shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.