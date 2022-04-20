Static Dress Share New Single 'fleahouse'

Leeds-based four piece Static Dress have just released their newest single ‘Fleahouse’. The bracing, explosive track serves as the most recent preview from their upcoming debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster’, set to be released to the world on May 18th.

The track stands out from Static Dress’s already impressive discography as ‘fleahouse’ features post-hardcore riffs, while infused with melodic emo moments that help to rank the track among the group’s most accessible cuts so far. It also seems to serve as a bridge between last year’s Prologue… comic book soundtrack and the opening of their new album.

The single is just yet another jewel in the crown room that Static Dress are building for themselves; from the powerful visuals for ‘Fleahouse’ between directed by lead single Olli Appleyard, to being voted Best New Band Of The Year, to the band playing an electrifying live show on their most recent tour. It all bodes well for the release of ‘Rogue Carpet Disaster’ - produced by none other than Erik Bickerstaffe of Loathe, the album has been lauded as the new wave of contemporary rock music for all to sink their teeth into.

Tune in now.

Words: Sarah Shodipe

- - -