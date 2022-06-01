Static Dress Combine With King Yosef On Titanic 'Di-sinTer'

Leeds post-hardcore inspirations Static Dress return with new track 'Di-sinTer'.

The band cut a swathe through 2021 with a flurry of emphatic releases, and start the New Year on the front foot.

Tipped to leave a major mark on the coming 12 months, the Leeds band combine with King Yosef on their new single.

Out now, 'Di-sinTer' seems to distill down their unholy charms, with Static Dress unleashing absolute bedlam.

King Yosef's contributions steer the group's post-hardcore sound in a unique direction, proving that all bets remain off with regards to the band's final destination.

Tune in below.

- - -