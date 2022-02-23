Static Dress Announce Debut Album 'Rouge Carpet Disaster'

Revelatory post-hardcore group Static Dress will release debut album 'Rouge Carpet Disaster' on May 18th.

The band's sensational live shows and string of emphatic singles have made them a cause celebre in the UK underground, and their keenly awaited debut LP has just arrived on the release schedule.

Out on May 18th, 'Rouge Carpet Disaster' has a lot to build on, with hype already nestling on its shoulders.

Set to hit the road in April, Static Dress have also shared a brand new single.

Out now, 'such.a.shame' is all neck-snapping twists and turns, an electrifying example of what makes Static Dress so exciting.

Tune in now.

