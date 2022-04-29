Starmoney Links With Sneakbo For New Single 'Flex'

Starmoney has emerged in the past 24 months as a key player in UK rap.

The artist has shared a string of essential singles, blending aspects of UK music - grime, drill elements, even UK hip-hop - alongside aspects of his Caribbean heritage.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Starmoney is moving in his own lane, bringing a different flavour to London music.

His 2020 single 'Black Lives Matter' caused waves here and in the Caribbean, and he hits the ground running with 'Flex'.

A song about asserting your worth, 'Flex' pins down his flashy lifestyle, with guest bars from the mighty Sneakbo.

A straight-up street banger, 'Flex' comes equipped with some 'luxe visuals... tune in now.

