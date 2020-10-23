Starling's 'Swoop' Is Driven By Purpose

London alt-pop force Starling returns with new single 'Swoop'.

The singer grew up in the London suburbs, with her unusual family background matching culture to poverty.

Escaping to Soho, she was spotted in a club by Zero 7's Henry Binns, just as she entranced the crowd with a Joni Mitchell song.

Since then, she's focussed on bringing her pop vision into focus, with a flurry of singles making her name.

'Swoop' is a strong return, effervescent of melody and succinct of lyric, with Starling driving the point home.

The addictive chorus leads to a subtle break down, with the finely balanced bridge offering a sense of return.

Out in full on November 13th, you can check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.