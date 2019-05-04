Starcrawler Share Cover Of Ramones' 'Pet Sematary'

Remakes are never as good as the original, right?

Well, the new version of Pet Sematary isn't quite a remake. Referencing the original Stephen King novel, it provides a new twist to the tense tale of horror.

Los Angeles group Starcrawler have stepped up to the plate to record something special for the film, re-working the Ramones' theme from the original.

It's a raucous, hell for leather take on the punk classic, albeit one that delivers its rama-lama thrills with a wink and a nudge.

With the band set to go out on the road with Beck, Cage The Elephant, Spoon, The Distillers and more in the coming months, expect 'Pet Sematary' to blaze the way.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cameron Mccool

