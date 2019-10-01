Stalk Ashley's 'Young' Is The Perfect Introduction

Rising force Stalk Ashley has shared new single 'Young' - tune in now.

The Jamaican vocalist has shared a series of snippets, vital signs that more could be on the way.

Stormzy invited Stalk Ashley to appear alongside him on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge back in September, and now she's ready to take the next step.

R&B viewed through a dancehall lens, debut single 'Young' is a perfectly poised introduction, so sensual in its soulful outlay.

Effortlessly original, it's a spicy piece of hook-heavy songwriting, and comes equipped with a video shot in Jamaica by directorial team Luke Biggins & Capone.

Tune in now.

