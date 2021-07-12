Stalk Ashley Drops New EP 'EXcuses Part 1'

Stalk Ashley has shared her scintillating new project 'EXcuses Part 1'.

Out now, it finds the Jamaican artist living out her ambitions, a bold audio-visual endeavour that crosses genre lines.

Set to growing into a wider series, 'Excuses Part 1' is designed to exhibit her own personal and creative arc.

Melding towards alt-R&B with future-facing production, it's little wonder that Stormzy is such a huge advocate for her work.

Matthew Ezra directs the video, but the creative engine of this project is Stalk Ashley herself.

She says...

'EXcuses' is me walking listeners through my life as an adolescent blossoming into a young woman. It’s shows young girls that we all do go through shit but it’s the end result that matters.



