Stabbing At Sony Music’s HQ And Two Men Arrested

A “violent altercation” between members of the catering team was the cause of police being called to Sony Music’s UK headquarters today.

The global music conglomerate confirmed the incident, and said: “Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.”

A member of staff told the BBC they had heard "screaming and running and people slamming doors".

They added the two kitchen workers were "slashing each other up".

UPDATE: Incident on Derry Street, W8- One person arrested. Two people with stab injuries. No evidence of firearms involved. Not being treated as terror related. https://t.co/R9fA2LdAX8 pic.twitter.com/LhD6HJkmXQ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018

Armed police responded to the incident at the London offices, which led to two people being taken to hospital and one arrest being made. London’s Scotland Yard has said that neither of the injuries were life-threatening, and the Met said in a tweet: “No evidence of firearms involved. Not being treated as terror related.”

