St. Vincent's 'The Melting Of The Sun' Honours Her Heroines

St. Vincent has shared her new song 'The Melting Of The Sun'.

The songwriter's new album 'Daddy's Home' lands on May 14th, and she plays Saturday Night Live this weekend.

'The Melting Of The Sun' is online now, and it taps in her early 70s influences with an arrangement so rich you can practically hear the crackle of vinyl.

Lyrically, she dwells on her heroines - Nina Simone gets a namecheck, alongside Joni Mitchell, while Annie Clark vows to be "a benzo beauty queen..."

One of her most deft, nuanced lyrical performances yet, St. Vincent writes:

"Saint Joni ain’t no phony

Smoking reds where Furry sang the blues

My Marilyn shot her heroin hell she said it’s better than abuse

So who am I trying to be? A benzo beauty queen..."

She closes:

"Girl you can’t give in now

When you’re down down and out..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zackery Michael

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.