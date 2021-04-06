St. Vincent To Steer New 70s Themed Show On Apple Music

St. Vincent is set to host a special 70s themed series on Apple Music.

Annie Clark's recent album 'Daddy's Home' dipped into the mid to late 70s as a sonic palette, using this as a backdrop to some of her most personal songwriting yet.

Out now, the record will be augmented by a six part Apple Music series, with WSTV Radio using archive news, traffic, and weather segments for that retro feel.

Staying true to that "day in the life" feel, St. Vincent will pluck out three hits from that day in the 70s, alongside a broader sweep of the cultural sounds and innovations.

She says: “On WSTV Radio, I take a little acid-trip back in time with a smooth voice and all the coolest new (old) tunes. It is a lot of fun (for me, at least.) Enjoy!!”

Kept to a 1971 - 1976 framework, it kicks off this evening - June 4th - with St. Vincent diving into August 15th, 1972 alongside hits from The Isley Brothers, David Bowie, and more.

- - -