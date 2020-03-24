St. Vincent To Host New Podcast Shower Sessions

St. Vincent is set to host new podcast series Shower Sessions.

The project is crafted alongside insurance company Progressive, and will feature regular interviews and sessions from new artists.

The catch? It all takes place inside a shower.

The first episode is on DSPs now, and features contributions from New York songwriter Amber Mark, Duckwrth, Kassi Ashton, and more.

Check out a teaser below.

