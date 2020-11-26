St. Vincent Shares 'Down' Video

St. Vincent has revealed her new video 'Down' - tune in now.

Annie Clark's new album 'Daddy's Home' arrives on May 14th, and it finds the songwriter at her most revealing.

Discussing her father's incarceration, the emotional heft of its lyricism is offset by a typically daring sound palette.

Album cut 'Down' is online now, and it comes equipped with visuals that dip into a late 60s / early 70s aesthetic.

The retro tinted clip finds St. Vincent returning to the visual influence of Candy Darling , a trans pioneer and one of Andy Warhol's Superstars.

Watch the video now.

'Daddy's Home' will be released on May 14th.

