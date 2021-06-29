St. Vincent, Sam Fender Share Metallica Covers

St. Vincent and Sam Fender have shared covers of Metallica's 'Sad But True'.

The thrash legends are planning to re-visit 'The Black Album' for its 30th anniversary, selecting some special material for a fully remastered box set.

Alongside this, Metallica have curated a tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist - featuring a total of 53 tracks.

St. Vincent has covered 'Sad But True', and her take on the track pushes the original into a very distinctive place.

Northumbria heartthrob Sam Fender has also shared a version of the song, a stripped down live performance.

