St. Vincent, Sam Fender Share Metallica Covers

Taken from 'The Metallica Blacklist'...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 06 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 06 · 2021
0

St. Vincent and Sam Fender have shared covers of Metallica's 'Sad But True'.

The thrash legends are planning to re-visit 'The Black Album' for its 30th anniversary, selecting some special material for a fully remastered box set.

Alongside this, Metallica have curated a tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist - featuring a total of 53 tracks.

St. Vincent has covered 'Sad But True', and her take on the track pushes the original into a very distinctive place.

Northumbria heartthrob Sam Fender has also shared a version of the song, a stripped down live performance.

Tune in now.

- - -

St. Vincent
Sam Fender
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash: