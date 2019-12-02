St. Vincent Is Opening A Champagne Bar In London

St. Vincent is set to open a champagne bar in London next month.

Annie Clark will unite with renowned champagne house Veuve Clicquot for the venture, with the brand supporting her aesthetic vision on a project named Souvenir.

The pop up space in Covent Garden will be completely transformed, billed as "part speakeasy, part sensory space" in the marketing blurb.

Designed as the entrance point to an entirely new space, St. Vincent will be working alongside designers and mixologists on the project.

Every single detail will be curated - from the sights, the sounds, and the smells of the bar, which will be open across two nights.

More information to come, but this looks very, very exciting. Souvenir will be open on November 22nd and November 23rd - address: 6a Langley St, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JA.

Photo Credit: David Titlow

