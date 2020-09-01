St. Vincent Has Remixed Beck's 'Uneventful Days'

St. Vincent has stepped in to re-work Beck's new single 'Uneventful Days'.

Beck returned in 2019 with his album 'Hyperspace', featuring some extensive collaborations with Pharrell.

A record that dealt with pop possibility while lyrically discussing the end of his marriage, it was a rounded, typically creative endeavour.

Standout song 'Uneventful Days' has been given the St. Vincent treatment, with Annie Clark upping the BPM and bringing the funk.

It's reminiscent of Herbie Hancock's fusion dalliances, with some scorching lead guitar in there as well.

St. Vincent comments:

"I remixed Beck’s new song, 'Uneventful Days!' I guess I was listening to a lot of '70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too."

"I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said 'it should be 3bpm faster.' And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove.”

Tune in now.

Beck and St. Vincent will appear in the all-star line up for Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince on January 28th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.