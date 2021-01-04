SSD Employees Raise Concerns Over Their Treatment

IDLES have cut ties with SSD Concerts following a number of employees raising concerns over their treatment.

The promotions agency operates in the North East of England, and works on some of the area's largest music shows.

Over the past 10 days a number of employees have gone public on their treatment, citing overwork, poor pay, and a misogynistic atmosphere amongst their complaints.

Generator stepped in, issuing a statement of support to those voicing their grievances:

Over the past week, Generator have watched and listened as exceptionally worrying accounts of sexual misconduct, bullying and mistreatment of staff and musicians have been disclosed in relation to the North East based promoters, SSD Concerts. — Generator (@GeneratorNE) April 1, 2021

The statement goes on to read:

We do not condone or tolerate these behaviours and cultures in any situation and we hope to see a systemic change to prevent this from occurring in the future. The issues of abusive behaviour, misogyny and staff mistreatment are not limited to a specific company, nor to the North East, but we cannot ignore the impact this has and will continue to have on our local and regional music industry. It has also been enlightening to see a strong community response from artists and venues in taking action to influence and enforce such changes.

Our primary concern is for those who have been directly affected by this. We must enable those who wish to, to tell their stories, call out such behaviour and to seek help and support where possible.

Music body the PRS Foundation also added their support:

Misogyny & abuse is unacceptable. We encourage anyone who has experienced this in the music community in the North East or anywhere in the UK to take a look at the help and support offered by the services & orgs @GeneratorNE highlighted in this thread https://t.co/04OSLOm4kS — PRS Foundation (@PRSFoundation) April 1, 2021

This week the SSD Instagram page posted a number of claims about the working atmosphere at the company, leading to Northumbria police arresting a 25 year old, who was cautioned over what the company maintained were "malicious" claims in the post.

Now IDLES have severed ties with SSD as a result of the allegations. Set to play Newcastle in February 2022, the show will no longer be promoted by SSD Concerts. IDLES said:

In light of the recent allegations against SSD Concerts, we would like to make it clear that they will no longer be promoting our show at Newcastle City Hall on 2 February 2022. — I D L E S (@idlesband) April 1, 2021

SSD Concerts have denied the allegations. Other groups to severe ties with the company include Lanterns On The Lake, who confirmed the end of their working relationship this week .

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.