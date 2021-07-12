Squirrel Flower Covers Björk's 'unravel'

Squirrel Flower has shared her take on Björk's 'unravel'.

The songwriter - real name Ella Williams - released her EP 'Planet (i)' earlier in this year, and she's now ready to produce a follow up.

Out on January 28th, 'Planet EP' ups the ante once more, with Squirrel Flower delving deep inside. She comments:

"I've always felt that the pieces and process and secrets behind a finished record are the most important parts. Most of these songs showcase my own production and exact vision, my first time in a long time releasing music that I've produced alone. Releasing this EP is an exercise in self trust and experimentation. Not all songs need to be precious and kept for the exact right time, not all recordings need to be perfect."

'unravel' finds Squirrel Flower tackling a Björk favourite in her own inimitable style, and it expands the themes so evident in her own work.

Ella Williams also took care of the video, which blends her form with molten rock. Squirrel Flower explains...

"I filmed the 'unravel' video by projecting open source footage of underwater lava cooling into rock over myself. I love the way the lava unravels and moves, looks like yarn, looks like a heart. It represents to me the tension and pain and exuberance of love."

Tune in now.

