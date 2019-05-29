Squid's 'Broadcaster' Is A Restrained Piece Of Minimalism

Squid have shared new song 'Broadcaster'.

The band have signed to Warp Records, who release their new wah wah pedalling missive 'Sludge'.

The double A-side single comes equipped with 'Broadcaster' on the flip, with the physical release following on June 26th.

Online now, 'Broadcaster' opens with a spiralling, arpeggiated synth riff, its restrained minimalism building to vocal yelps and surreal slurs.

Squid's Ollie Judge comments:

“Lyrically the track was inspired by the visual artist Naim June Paik and his TV Garden installation. I thought it blurred the lines between a dystopian and utopian vision. I imagined what it must be like living synonymously amongst nature and technology in the most literal way I could imagine, with TVs towering over me amongst forests.”

Photo Credit: Machine Operated

